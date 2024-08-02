The Bournbon Tap & Grill in Tecumseh, 12049 Tecumseh Road East, will hold a watch party for a Tecumseh native competing at Paris 2024.

31-year-old Linda Morais punched her ticket for Paris 2024 at the final World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey in May, where she captured the final spot for the women’s 68kg weight class.



Morais will compete in the morning of Monday Aug. 5 and Bournbon co-owner George Marar says they will show the match on their big screens.

"I mean with Linda, she's from the Tecumseh area, she worked really hard to get where she's at and she was on the wrestling team for L'Essor [Secondary School] and then she went to Montreal and trained for 14 years. So we found out that now at the age of 31, she'll be representing Canada on the Canadian Olympic wrestling team, that's a pretty awesome deal for us so we love to support with that."



He says Morais' family reached out to ask if the Bournbon would be interested in hosting them.



"They reached out inquiring if we were able to do the event because it's such an early event and we don't usually open until about 11 a.m. So they inquired about it through a mutual friend and we thought about the event and decided for sure let's do this."



He says with matches starting around 9 a.m., they will open their doors at 8 a.m.



"Looks like we're expecting about 100 people, so that's all the friends and family we know of, but I mean anybody is welcome to come support, have some breakfast and have a great morning with us."



A breakfast buffet will be available for $15 per person.



Marar says advanced tickets are not required.

