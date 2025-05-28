Tecumseh residents will have a second opportunity to provide their feedback on the town's Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) initiatives, specifically four units as-of-right.

The initiative seeks to permit up to four residential units on low-density lots. That includes one single detached dwelling and up to three additional residential units (ARU), and is a requirement from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to obtain complete federal funding.

The town's previous public meeting in March heard strong opposition from residents .

Last month, CMHC sent the municipality back to the drawing board , stating the town's plan required further consultation and options.

CMHC provided the town with a new list of acceptable limitations around implementing fourplexes, such as they wouldn't be allowed in areas without sewer and water systems, flood prone areas, or historic districts.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors voted in one favour of moving forward with the new guidelines and scheduling an information open house and required public meeting.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti explained to AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show why he was the lone opposition vote.

"Nothing really changed those of those options that were presented back in the public meeting in March, so I don't what these options will do for the public input, so that's why I was opposed to it, but we'll have an opportunity to vote as a council when the final report comes back in July," Bachetti said.

Bachetti says if approved the HAF would remove the requirement public consultation notices for building, including four units as-of-right.

"A lot of planning, public engagement resources and funds went into these official plans when we do these reviews, and we should respect that," he said. "So that's the part that I have a hard time with, it's removing that public notice given when these four units as-of-right, these permits come up."

Bachetti reminded that the province had already enacted legislation that allows for three units as-of-right, and he doesn't agree with the federal initiative pushing for four.

"When we talk the argument about the seniors, or grandparents, or the youth wanting to stay in Tecumseh, they have three units as-of-right, and they can be able to be in those homes, and the ironic thing is the last three or four years, we've had very little uptake , so why go to four units if there is not an uptake," Bachetti said.

The open house will take place on Monday, June 9, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Residents must register in advance. The town says for the convenience of attendees, and in order to offer those in attendance the ability to properly review and discuss the information presented, each one-hour time slot of the open house will be kept to a maximum of 30 people.

Following the open house, town council will hold a second public meeting on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Tecumseh Town Hall in accordance with the Planning Act.