The Town of Tecumseh is looking for further clarity on the Housing Accelerator Fund initiatives.

Council met Tuesday evening, with a report on the HAF, specifically in terms of Initiative 1 regarding the four units as-of-right.

The Town has been granted an extension until July 25, 2025, for completion of Initiative 1 under its agreement with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This initiative seeks to permit up to four residential units on low-density lots.

The meeting got heated, with many residents speaking up and expressing their frustration with this initiative - asking that council not approve the four units as-of-right. Mayor Gary McNamara had to bang his gavel a number of times for those in the gallery to quiet down.

In addition to the main unit, this would allow up to three Additional Residential Units (ARU), only if Building Code, Fire Code and Zoning By-law requirements are met. It does not permit fourplexes.

CMHC has provided the town a new list of acceptable limitations around implementing fourplexes, such as they wouldn't be allowed in areas without sewer and water systems, flood prone areas, or historic districts.

Following public consultation and council feedback, CMHC stated the town's initial plan didn't meet their process, requiring further consultation and options. CMHC also states that this initiative is crucial for obtaining $3.2-million of the total $4.4-million HAF funding.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says the housing and affordability crisis needs to be addressed.

"When you have a waiting list in Windsor-Essex of over 9,000 families waiting for homes, but also the thing that I think we have to come to grips with is that the status quo of building strictly single-family homes is not the way to go anymore. And what we need to do is look at all options."

He says there needs to be more clarity because the Town is not building fourplexes on existing, old properties.

"The right of four units per lot is quite different than fourplexes. And basically, looking at ARUs for example where you have the main house, you could have an ARU above the garage, you could have an ARU in the basement, an ARU built separately in the back."

McNamara says all building codes and requirements still need to be met.

"Building Codes, as well as Fire Codes, Safety Codes, all of that has to play into it. And also looking at areas within the community that are identified as historical sites, if they're identified as floodplains. So there's a whole host of things that need to come, and that's what's going to build towards the options at the end of the day of where they can and cannot be."

Following revised direction from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the town will begin a new consultation process for the proposal.

A motion that had been presented by deputy mayor Joe Bachetti to not allow an four units as-of-right in established low-density residential neighbourhoods was opposed by council.

Seven of the nine initiatives for the HAF have already been completed, with two initiatives ongoing. Those include Initiative 1 - the four units as-of-right, and Initiative 8 - implementing a new e-processing system for all planning-related applications.