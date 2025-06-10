The Town of Tecumseh continues to get public input on a plan to implement four units as-of-right zoning.

Approving the change is a requirement of a nearly $4.4-million federal grant the town received.

On Monday, staff presented four different options and limitations to allow for four total units . Current regulations, set out by the province, only allow for three units.

Residents were told that homeowners could not build in flood prone areas, and could face limitations based on yard space.

Brian Hillman, Tecumseh development services director, says they want to set the facts straight about how this will affect the town.

"The fundamental fact is that many properties will not, probably be able to meet those requirements just by virtue of the current build form, other uses that might be on the property. And it does take a, you know, an individual who wants to meet all those rules to try and come forward with, with that type of proposal," Hillman said.

Hillman says the town is trying to address a significant misconception, which is the difference between additional residential units (ARUs), and fourplexes.

"I think there's still a sense in the community that the town is looking at allowing fourplexes on these low-density lots, that is not the case," Hillman said. "The town is really looking at taking some provincial requirements that allow two ARU's per property, and putting on the table the idea of adding the option for a third ARU."

The issue has faced intense criticism from residents who feared added congestion and a loss of character.

Longtime resident Pamela Iversen (ee-ver-sin) was among those who left the meeting feeling more confident in the proposal.

"Well, I was nervous about it and upset about it because the rumor was totally different than what I just discovered. And they put my mind at ease," Iversen said.

Town staff will next present the options to council at a public meeting on June 23, ahead of the July 25 zoning change deadline set by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian