The Town of Tecumseh has officially awarded their new collection services to GFL Environmental Inc.

Council received the information at their meeting two weeks ago, and agreed to shift to bi-weekly garbage pickup but was waiting for more information on the cost and the tender.

Starting February 1, 2027, garbage pickup for homes and businesses will shift to bi-weekly on Thursdays, lining up with the green bin collection schedule.

Yard waste will remain a weekly, bulky items, like couches and mattresses, will be on a monthly pickup basis, tied to the last garbage day of each month, and white goods, like fridges and stoves, collection will remain with the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA).

According to administration, the town's waste collection budget in 2026 is $760,000. GFL's contract price is approximately $900,000 - an 18 per cent increase over the current budget. This increase looking forward equates to a 0.44 per cent tax rate increase.

Phil Bartnik, the town's Director of Public Works and Engineering Services, says keeping the same level of service would have been costly.

"Between the two service providers we would've seen an increase anywhere between two per cent or 10 per cent increase in the tax rate. So by changing that level of service, we have reduced it down to an increase of only 0.44 per cent."

Councillor Brian Houston says this is the smart choice.

"Although it is bi-weekly, we've got a ton of options available for those things that would've went in the weekly, and now we're choosing this and saving the residents a considerable amount of money."

Councillor Alicia Higgison says it will be important for residents to be aware of the changes coming.

"Keeping the public informed about what the new dates will be... you become accustomed to the days that you put things out, so the public education and engagement that we can have over this year will be important."

Two bids were received for the collection, one from GFL and the other from Miller Waste.

Administration recommended approving GFL for the pickup with a pricetag of $884,000.