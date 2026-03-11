Changes are coming to often garbage, yard waste, and bulk items are collected in Tecumseh.

The current waste contract expires next year and the yet to be selected new company needs a full year to prepare.

Beginning in 2027, garbage pickup for homes and businesses will shift to bi-weekly on Thursdays, lining up with the green bin collection schedule.

For yard waste, weekly collection will be spread over four days.

Bulky items, like couches and mattresses, will be on a monthly pickup basis, tied to the last garbage day of each month.

For white goods, things like fridges and stoves, staff said it was cheaper to stick with the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) program instead of adding it to a new contract.

Staff said if they had kept the current system without making any changes, it would more than tripled the cost compared to the 2026 waste collection budget of $750,000.

The upcoming collection changes could cost between 18 and 177 per cent more, but administration said the exact figures won’t be revealed until council chooses a service provider at the next meeting.

Figures that shocked and surprised Mayor Gary McNamara.

"You talk about inflation, we look at these numbers, it's astounding," he said.

Council also heard that Tecumseh leads the region in yard waste diversion and the tonnage counts toward provincial organic waste targets.

McNamara said the less refuse sent to the landfill the better as it will help preserve it.

"It's critically important to emphasize to our residents as we move forward to continue to be cognizant of every tonne that we divert from the landfill is money in our pocket," said McNamara.

Ward 4 coun. Brian Houston was in favour of making changes.

"I think this is just a logical next step in the evolution of our garbage pickup program given the cost, given the green bin and everything that we have," Houston said.

The vote was unanimous in favour of making changes.

Council is expected to award a new contract on Mar. 24.