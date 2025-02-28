The Township of Pelee Island is proposing a 4.13% tax increase for 2025.

Council met earlier this week to discuss the draft budget.

Mayor Cathy Miller says this year's budget process was 'a little bit' different for the island.

She says council highlighted island priorities and there was more public engagement with island residents.

Miller says the budget includes funds for airport improvements and a new official plan.

She says the airport is a lifeline for residents through the winter.

"It's in need of some capital improvements and it's in need of some experts opinions and support to guide those things," she says. "So there's money allocated for those things. There's money allocated for an appropriate and professional official plan review which we are long overdue for."

Miller says the budget also includes funds for emergency repairs.

"As we do every year, allocating money for reserves or emergency repairs that might arise with our shoreline, with our water stations and any emergency road repairs that come in," says Miller. "So making sure that we're allocating enough money for those things that can sometimes happen more in an emergency situation out on Pelee Island. If there's a bad weather event or if the lake is higher, any of those kinds of things, we have to plan."

She says council is expected to approve the budget at its next council meeting.

"Going forward for the next two weeks, treasurer will take any feedback that comes from council, incorporate that in if there's any changes that are needed but none were proposed on Tuesday night and I think this council stands behind the budget as it was presented and I look forward to getting it passed March 11 and moving forward with the things that are planned there," she says.

Last year, council approved a 5.5% tax hike.