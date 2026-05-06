The City of Windsor says traffic signals on Sydney Avenue are now fully linked with CN Rail crossing signals at Division Road and Howard Avenue.

The system detects approaching trains earlier and is designed to manage traffic safely, especially for heavy trucks.

City manager of transportation planning and design, Prem Patel, says the linked signals will help to improve safety.

"Traffic signals at the intersections at Sydney and Division, as well as Sydney and Howard, are now fully integrated with the CN Rail train crossing signals, allowing the combined system to detect approaching trains and alert drivers sooner," he said.

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He said drivers heading east along Sydney should pay close attention to where they stop when the signal turns red.

"When the signal is red, drivers should not stop at the signal itself. Instead, if the lane ahead is empty, they should continue driving and stop at the Division Road stop bar," Patel said.

He added that the changes matter because Sydney sees a high volume of large transport trucks.

"If either signal is red, all eastbound transport trucks should only stop at the stop bar before the CN railway tracks, and not proceed to the Division Road stop bar given that there is not enough space for them beyond the rail crossing at Division Road," said Patel.