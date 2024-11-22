Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a theft at a water treatment plant in the city.
According to police, two men were seen on camera removing construction materials from a property in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East on Sunday, November 17 around 10 a.m.
Police say the suspects were seen loading the stolen items into a maroon Dodge Caravan before fleeing the scene.
The first suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, with black hair and was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, black jeans, and brown hiking boots.
The second suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair tied back in a bun. He was wearing a long black coat, blue jeans, and tan-coloured shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Case #: 24-140070— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 22, 2024
Windsor police seek public’s help in identifying theft suspects
The Windsor Police Service seeks the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a theft at a water treatment plant.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on November 17, 2024, two suspects were captured… pic.twitter.com/s3EL3u9mAZ