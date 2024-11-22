Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a theft at a water treatment plant in the city.

According to police, two men were seen on camera removing construction materials from a property in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East on Sunday, November 17 around 10 a.m.

Police say the suspects were seen loading the stolen items into a maroon Dodge Caravan before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, with black hair and was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, black jeans, and brown hiking boots.

The second suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair tied back in a bun. He was wearing a long black coat, blue jeans, and tan-coloured shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle to call police or Crime Stoppers.