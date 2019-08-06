Windsor police have charged a man who was wanted in connection to a road rage incident that left one person seriously injured .

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 6900 block of Wyandotte Street East, near St. Rose Avenue.

Investigators say a roadside dispute escalated after one driver followed the other into a gas station, where the argument turned into a fight that left the victim seriously injured.

The suspect turned himself in at police headquarters Tuesday morning.

A 58-year-old was charged with assault causing bodily harm

