A woman wanted in an armed assault has been arrested by Windsor police.

Windsor police say 18-year-old Maya Rose Labelle-Handsor was arrested Thursday night in the 3600-block of Sandwich Street.

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, police were looking for Labelle-Handsor after officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 900 block of Louis Avenue on November 26.

Police previously said two masked females took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove to a residence to physically confront someone.

One suspect used bear spray at the front door while the other pointed and fired a firearm-style BB gun at the victim.

Police said the suspects fled immediately after the attack but about two hours later returned to the residence, where one suspect used a knife to smash a glass window and the other fired the BB gun at a surveillance camera.

The suspects were identified by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit.

Labelle-Handsor is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, two counts of mischief to property under $5,000, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, occupying vehicle taken without consent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

A 16-year-old was also arrested after turning herself in on November 27.

She's charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, occupy vehicle without consent, mischief to property under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.