Windsor police say one person has been arrested and another is being sought after an armed assault in the city.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 900 block of Louis Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on November 26.

Police say two masked females took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove to a residence to physically confront someone.

Investigators say one suspect used bear spray at the front door while the other pointed and fired a firearm-style BB gun at the victim.

Police say the suspects fled immediately after the attack but about two hours later returned to the residence, where one suspect used a knife to smash a glass window and the other fired the BB gun at a surveillance camera.

Both suspects were quickly identified by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit.

On November 27, a 16-year-old girl turned herself in at police headquarters.

She's been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, occupy vehicle without consent, mischief to property under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police say 18-year-old Maya Rose Labelle-Handsor remains outstanding.

She is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, two counts of mischief to property under $5,000, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, occupying vehicle taken without consent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Labelle-Handsor is described as white, 5’3”, with a slender build, long black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say the incident resulted in no physical injuries being reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.