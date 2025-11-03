A suspect in a shooting investigation in Windsor's Via Italia neighbourhood has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

24-year-old Heydar Alanuz was originally charged following what police called a targeted shooting in the 700 block of Erie Street East on May 19, 2024.

Police say the incident occurred after a verbal altercation broke out between two men on foot and occupants of a silver Ford Escape.

As the vehicle drove away, one of the men allegedly drew a firearm and fired several shots toward it before fleeing on foot.

Alanuz was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested several days later while attempting to board an international flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

He was charged with multiple offences, including discharging a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and failure to comply with a release order.

In February 2025, he was granted bail with multiple conditions, including house arrest, electronic monitoring, and a requirement to reside with his surety at a LaSalle address.

Windsor police say during routine monitoring, bail compliance officers determined that Alanuz had breached the terms of his release, and on October 31, they arrested him in the 6300 block of Matchette Road in LaSalle.

Alanuz now faces an additional charge of failure to comply with a release order.

To report an individual who isn't complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.