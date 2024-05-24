An arrest warrant has been issued following a shooting in Windsor's Little Italy.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday May 19, police responded to the 700-block of Erie Street East.



Investigators say there was an argument between two men and several people in a silver Ford Escape, one person pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the SUV before fleeing the scene.



No one was hurt but police are searching for 23-year old Heydar Alanuz of LaSalle who's wanted on several charges including:



- Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person



- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence

- Possession of a concealed weapon

- Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

- Failure to comply with a release order .

Alanuz is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5’10” tall, 160lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.



Police add the gun remains outstanding.

