Windsor police have laid charges after 43 parked vehicles were damaged on Halloween .

Police said the vehicles were located in the areas north of the University of Windsor to Riverside Drive West, between California Avenue and Cameron Avenue, as well as areas south of Wyandotte Street to College Avenue, between California Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

Investigators said damage to the vehicles varied but included smashed windows and tail lights, and dented doors. Police said several of the vehicles were also targets of theft.

Images of two possible suspects were released on Thursday Nov. 7 .

Police say that same day, one of the suspects, a 21-year-old man turned himself in.

He is facing seven charges.

A second suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a white male between 18 and 25 years old and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white running shoes.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage overnight on October 30 and October 31 for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.