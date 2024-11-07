Windsor police are trying to identify two suspects after 43 parked vehicles were damaged on Halloween.

According to police, officers responded to multiple reports on November 1 after several vehicles were damaged overnight.

Police say the vehicles were located in the areas north of the University of Windsor to Riverside Drive West, between California Avenue and Cameron Avenue, as well as areas south of Wyandotte Street to College Avenue, between California Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

Investigators say damage to the vehicles vary but include smashed windows and tail lights, and dented doors.

Police say several of the vehicles were also targets of theft.

The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 25-years-old and was wearing a red hoodie, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 25-years-old and was wearing black and white sneakers, blue jeans, and a grey hoodie.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage overnight on October 30 and October 31 for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.