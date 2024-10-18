A suspect has been charged in connection to a break-and-enter at a business inside Devonshire Mall, while a second suspect remains wanted by police.

On Sept. 23, police say two suspects allegedly broke into the BB Branded store in the early morning hours and stole approximately 100 name-brand shoes, valued at over $7,500.



The investigation determined the suspects loaded the stolen merchandise into a vehicle and later returned in a different vehicle to steal additional items.

Police were able to identify both suspects.



A 50-year-old woman was taken into custody in Kingsville and was charged with break-and-enter (place other than a dwelling), possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.



A warrant has been issued for a second outstanding suspect.



41-year-old Michael Bernard is wanted for two counts of break-and-enter, two counts of possession of break-and-enter tools, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, two counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.



Bernard is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.



Anyone with information about the incident or Bernard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

