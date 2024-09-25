A local business owner says it feels like a bad nightmare after his business was burglarized early Monday morning.

Ayad Saddy with BB Branded at Devonshire Mall says four people broke into his store around 6 a.m. through the backdoor.



He says with all the security measures in place, he never though something like this would happen.



"I don't understand what was going through these guys' mind to do that to a local business, to any business."



Saddy posted photos and video of the break and enter to social media in hopes of the public being able to identify the suspects.



He says he's very grateful for the support of the community.



"Lots of comments, everyone's sharing, everyone's looking for these guys. I'm even getting like pictures and people sharing 'hey man, this might be them', so that actually changed our whole mood about this."

He says they are still accessing the losses.

"We're actually putting up a reward as well. We're willing to give $1,000 for anyone that actually gives us information leading to the apprehension of these individuals."



Windsor police confirmed to AM800 News that they are investigating the break and enter.

Saddy asks for anyone who may have information to please come forward.

