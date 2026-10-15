Suspect arrested for indecent acts, sexual assault in Forest Glade park

A 63-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a series of indecent acts and a sexual assault in a park in Forest Glade.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon for a report of man making sexual gestures toward a grade school in the 94-hundred block of Esplanade Drive.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the area and could not be found.

Police received another report about three hours later that the man had returned to the park and exposed himself to a mother and her two-year-old child.

Police say he was quickly apprehended by officers and identified as the suspect wanted for a sexual assault in the park last Friday.

Charges include two counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and exposing sexual organs to a person under the age of 16.