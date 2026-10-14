Windsor police search for suspect following alleged sexual assault at Forest Glade park

Windsor police are searching for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault at a park in Forest Glade on Friday Oct. 9, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are searching for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault at a park in Forest Glade.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday Oct. 9, police say a woman was at a park in the 9400 block of Esplanade Drive when an unknown man approached and sat beside her.

The man reportedly wrapped his arms around her neck and attempted to kiss her, but she stopped him.

Police say he then exposed his genitals to her several times before leaving the area while pushing a wheelchair.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male in his late 70s with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, black pants, and black sandals, and pushing a black wheelchair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903 or Crime Stoppers.