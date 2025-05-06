A suspect wanted in an assault investigation has been arrested by Windsor police.

Windsor police say a 38-year-old man was arrested in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue on May 4.

He was wanted after officers were called to the 700-block of Patricia Road on May 2, where they found a man with facial injuries.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation determined, the victim and the male suspect were involved in an argument after the suspect allegedly stole from the Duty Free Shop at the Ambassador Bridge.

Police previously said the altercation escalated and the suspect punched the victim in the face before fleeing the scene.

He's charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and failure to comply with an undertaking.