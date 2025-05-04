Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Patricia Road where they found a man with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation after the suspect allegedly stole from the Duty Free Shop at the Ambassador Bridge.

The altercation escalated leaving the victim punched in the face, and the suspect then fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 25 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark green sweatpants, a blue Nike sweater, a black puffer jacket, a black hat, sunglasses, and neon green shoes. He was also carrying a yellow reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.