Results from a survey show positive feedback at Roseland and Little River Golf Courses.

The survey launched in mid-November and was open to the public until December 16.

The survey focused on a number of topics such as conditions of the courses, experience of the turf, interactions in the pro shop, the food and beverages, the beverage cart and also where they would like to see improvements.

Over 250 surveys were completed, with 183 surveys submitted on the Roseland course, and 73 surveys submitted for Little River.

Dave Deluzio, General Manager and Head Golf Professional at Roseland, says they appreciate the positive comments, but also the constructive criticism so that improvements can be made.

He says there were a few key points for improvements.

"People always are concerned about course conditions, they always want to make sure that both facilities are enjoyable to play, they want to ensure that we keep them open, and that there's value for their dollar. At Roseland specifically there was a big push, or a lot of comments regarding a new clubhouse, patio, food and beverage side of the operations."

Deluzio says he was really happy with the results.

"The good thing that I got from this is at a high percentage, well over 80 per cent of people are satisfied, or extremely satisfied with what we're doing at both facilities."

He says he loved the transparency from those who took the survey.

"This gives us a real good foundation to understand our clients, to understand who's visiting us, what their needs and wants are. I love that they were very positive, and I also love that they were critical in some areas, and that's exactly what we need to know. There's no point in guessing, what better way to get your answer then from the people that are coming to your facilities."

Deluzio says the management team will review the survey results and see what improvements can be done right away and what improvements can be done over the next few years.

He adds that he would love to be able to put out a survey every couple of years to see where the golfers thoughts are.

The financial outlook for the end of the year has not been finalized yet, however Roseland saw 41,000 rounds of golf played, while Little River saw between 16,000 to 18,000 rounds played - an uptick for both courses.