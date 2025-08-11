A successful start for the harness horse racing season in Essex County.

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association kicked off the 2025 season on Sunday, August 10 at Leamington Raceway.

Association member Tom Bain says the association was pleased with the turnout.

"Our grand stand was almost filled to capacity," says Bain. "We bet close to $60,000 and that was just running nine races," says Bain.

He says the races were competitive.

"The horses certainly came through with excellent performances, good times," he says. "People just seem to once again have a great time at Leamington Raceway. Our family day theme is working well."

Bain says it was a fun opening day.

"The great racing is always there," says Bain. "So it's very competitive, so for those who do like to gamble, it's an excellent day."

This year's race season includes 13 race dates. The season wraps up on Sunday, November 2.

All races happen on Sundays at Leamington Raceway.

Last year, the average attendance at the raceway was between 700 to 800 people.