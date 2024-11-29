Attendance and betting numbers are in post-racing season at Leamington Raceway.

The race season began on Aug. 11, and ran on Sunday's through Nov. 3.

Tom Bain, an executive member of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says attendance was up this year with over 2,000 spectators taking part on Oct. 6 when the track featured a wiener dog race.

"To look at other tracks such as London, Toronto, where they're drawing 200-300, we're averaging around 700-800 a Sunday, so it's just tremendous. The support that we have from so many people."

He says over the 13 weeks, the bet total averaged out to be $60,000 a week, with one of those weeks breaking the single-day betting record.

"Our highest day was $86,000 for one Sunday, so it's just catapulted really to put it as far as numbers go, when you look back three to four years, when we were hoping to reach $30,000."

He says the themed weekends help make the track a nice family atmosphere.

"You don't just come to watch horses race, the whole family can come out and there's activities for the kids, parents, and grandparents, it's amazing."

Bain says the association hopes to increase their 13-week racing season and should find out if they're successful by Jan. 1, 2025.