Students at one Windsor high school will be staging a walkout to protest recent program cuts by the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Students at Riverside Secondary School will be walking out of class Thursday over the elimination of the International Baccalaureate (I.B.) program.

The students are upset over what they call the board's decision to eliminate the I.B. program without prior notice to students, parents, and staff, causing significant disruption to students' academic planning and future prospects.

On Nov. 5, the board approved a multi-year financial recovery plan to address an over $6.3 million deficit, which resulted in cuts to several programs and services, including the International Baccalaureate program and several special education programs.

The IB program is an advanced, two-year comprehensive and rigorous pre-university curriculum leading to an IB diploma.

A petition has also been launched at Change.org asking people to support the call for the program to be reinstated.

The protest will take place Thursday morning outside Riverside Secondary School at 8465 Jerome St. in Windsor.