A number of parents are disappointed by the Greater Essex County District School Board trustees decision to approve a multi-year financial recovery plan, meaning several cuts to special education programs.

The trustees met Tuesday evening, with a number of individuals who spoke as delegates during the meeting, asking for the board to either defer the report or asking that the Ministry of Education take over.

The board is facing a deficit of over $6.3-million, and in order to bring the deficit to Ministry standards, the board had to submit a plan that would balance the budget by 2026-27.

Some of the measures in the recovery plan include eliminating the International Baccalaureate (IB) program in elementary schools, phasing out the IB program in secondary schools, restructuring supports for students in the Reaching Individual Success and Excellence (RISE) program, reducing unfunded psychologists and speech language pathologist positions, among others.

The report from administration recommended that the board approve the plan, which was passed.

Lochlan Denorer, a 7-year-old in the RISE program attended the meeting with his mom, and says he's sad about the decision made.

"I'm going to be very sad when they eliminate the program, and I wish it was still going."

Jacqueline Andersch's son Lochlan is in the RISE program, and says the program has made such a difference in her son's life.

"He's been able to meet all the thresholds of what he's supposed to be. He's been meeting his IEP [Individualized Education Plan] guidelines. He's reading, which is the most important thing."

Andersch says she's distraught by the decision made.

"I feel very strongly that they could've put this back on the Ministry to allow them to make that decision. Now, us parents are left holding the bag as far as what we're going to do, and how we're going to deal with their choice that they've made, and it's our children that are going to be affected."

Joanna Conrad's child is in the Giving Attention to Individual Needs (GAINS) program and says her concern is RISE is only the beginning.

"The way it's progressed from the optics anyway, it's a stepping stone. And one thing will lead to another, and essentially they're going to eliminate RISE and then they're going to go after GAINS next. Which again, a huge concern because I just can't see how they're going to provide the supports to some of these students."

Ilana Mizel's 8-year-old is in the RISE program, and says he's excelled in this program.

"The RISE program was a beacon of light and hope for our family. He really struggled in a regular classroom before he was put into this partially integrated classroom. It has assisted him so meaningfully, and when I asked him how he felt about RISE not being around next year, he was incredibly distressed at that thought. As am I."

Gale Hatfield, Chair of the GECDSB trustees, says it wasn't an easy thing to deal with, and she understands it's personal and emotional.

"What has happened is that some positions that are not funded will no longer exist at some point in time moving forward. The board has committed, and administration has committed, to a consultation process on how we're going to move these things forward to the best of our ability."

The Board says consultation on the decision will happen moving forward.

The recover plan will need to be submitted to the Ministry of Education by November 30, 2024.

If the Board had voted to not approve the recovery plan, the Ministry of Education would've taken over and would be able to make 100 per cent of the decisions moving forward.

Trustees Sarah Cipkar, Ron LeClair, and Linda Qin were absent from the meeting.

Trustees Kim McKinley and Christie Nelson opposed the recommendation. Trustees Cathy Cooke, Connie Buckler, Julia Burgess, and Nancy Armstrong supported the recommendation.