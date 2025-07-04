A strong odour has once again been detected in Wheatley.

According to a social media post from Chatham-Kent Fire, crews are on the scene at 35 Talbot Street West for a strong odour found in the area.

The fire service says emergency crews responded promptly and are actively monitoring.

No evacuations have been ordered, hydro services remain active and all local businesses remain open and are operating as usual.

— Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) July 4, 2025

Late Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to the same area after a report from a member of the public who detected a strong odour in the area.

The area is the same place where a hydrogen sulphide gas leak was reported last Thursday, at the back of the Wheatley Public Library branch, that forced an evacuation in the town.

Hydrogen sulphide is the same gas responsible for an explosion that occurred in August 2021, where two buildings were destroyed and several others were damaged.

Multiple people were injured following the explosion.