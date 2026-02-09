Demolition of the former clubhouse at Roseland Golf Course is underway.

The property off Kennedy Drive has been fenced off and equipment is on site.

That's after city council approved a $2.5-million contract in September to tear down the building that first opened in 1978.

Ward 1 city councillor Fred Francis told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, the main demo should be done by the spring before the start of the golf season.

"They're prepping the demolition of the clubhouse," says Francis. "They have to do some underground work, underground electrical work, locates, and things of that nature before they can begin tearing down the building above ground, but that's what they're doing."

Francis adds the former building is being torn down, the golf course won't be touched.

"This is strictly removing the old clubhouse and making room for a new clubhouse," says Francis. "So for those people who have fond memories of the old clubhouse, I would say just wait until the new clubhouse is there. It's going to be much smaller and more energy efficient and is going to save us a ton of money in utility bills month to month, but the patio experience-the goal is to have the best patio experience in the entire city."

In March 2024, the city announced a plan to increase housing and optimize city-owned properties, which included the clubhouse property at Roseland.

The proposed plan included the development of a 38-unit luxury condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, and balconies, along with a new clubhouse for the golf course.

The Roseland Golf Course, located at 455 Kennedy Drive West, was designed in 1926 and built in 1927.

Francis says the new clubhouse will have Donald Ross heritage artifacts on display to celebrate the historical value of the golf course.