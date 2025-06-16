Striking workers at the Best Western Plus in downtown Windsor will vote today on the company's "final offer."

The Ontario Labour Relations Board will conduct the vote.

37 full- and part-time workers — members of Unifor Local 195 — hit the picketline 15 days ago to back demands in a new contract.

Ironwood Management Corporation requested the vote, saying the offer would provide employees the best overall compensation of any private-sector hotel in the region.

Union president Emile Nabbout says the union does not believe the "final offer" is satisfactory and doesn't believe his members will support the company.

The vote will be held electronically and there's no word on when the results will be known.