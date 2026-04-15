A storm hunter with The Weather Network says it's possible Southern Ontario will see more severe storm activity.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Mark Robinson says he was tracking the overnight storm in the region and knew there was potential for some 'good storms' around the Windsor area.

Around 2:15 a.m., Environment Canada issued a red tornado warning as a strong line of thunderstorms approached the region.

The warning lasted about 20 minutes, and the storm dumped heavy rain on the region.

You can see the feature that triggered the tornado warning within the blue circle I drew. As it passed over LaSalle, looks like it faded out. This looks to be a QLCS (Quasi Linear Convective System) event. No damage reported as of yet. Went right over my in-laws place. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/meBTOkli5Y — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) April 15, 2026

Robinson says overnight storms can be quite scary.

"When you have enough energy in the atmosphere to drive the storms into that extent, you can't see them, so you got that added level of danger of that being able to see what's coming but still getting those really strong winds and potential tornados," says Robinson.

He says it's April, and it's strange and early for these northern storms.

"A lot of the U.S. is seeing these storms in the north," says Robinson. "I mean, normally at this time of year you're seeing those storms down around Alabama, Arkansas, way down in the south; instead, we're seeing them in Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois. It's been a weird start to the year, and we're not quite sure what's going on."

Robinson says it's possible Southern Ontario will see more and more severe storm activity.

"But that's usually in the height of the season, not this early," says Robinson. "This early thing, a bit weird; I'm not sure exactly why."

Tornado warning for Windsor area in the middle of the night. Definitely bad, but danger passed quickly as the lines of storms are moving fast. The danger will remain until the line passes out over Erie. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/lDZDjuq7Je — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) April 15, 2026

Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith said wind gusts of more than 110 kilometres an hour were recorded at Detroit Metro Airport.

Tornado warnings were also posted in Michigan.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for the region.

The statement is in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday.