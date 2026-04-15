Some tense moments in Windsor-Essex early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a red tornado warning just before 2:15 a.m. as a strong line of thunderstorms approached the region.

You can see the feature that triggered the tornado warning within the blue circle I drew. As it passed over LaSalle, looks like it faded out. This looks to be a QLCS (Quasi Linear Convective System) event. No damage reported as of yet. Went right over my in-laws place. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/meBTOkli5Y — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) April 15, 2026

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, meteorologist Mitch Meredith says forecasters were tracking the storm for several hours.

"The National Weather Service over in Michigan was issuing tornado warnings on strong lines of storms, and then we got a report of actually 111 kilometres per hour out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and then shortly after that we did see some rotation on the radar and 2:13 a.m. we issued a tornado warning," says Meredith.

He says the storms were fast-moving.

"In fact, the times the line was moving almost 80 kilometres an hour," he says. "That creates a dangerous situation when you've got not only the strong storms moving but then dropping vortexes and possibly tornados at times. We did issue our strongest warning, and that goes broadcast intrusive."

Meredith says they haven't heard of any significant damage yet.

"But sometimes we do get information sort of the next day," says Meredith. "People were up; of course, there was a lot of lightning, a lightning show, and then a strong line of thunderstorms came in."

The warning was lifted about 20 minutes later, and the storm dumped heavy rain on the region.