The new head of Unifor Local 444 says collective bargaining and making things better in the workplace are some of his top priorities as president.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, newly elected president James Stewart says members also want to be more engaged and want to see their union leadership more.



Stewart says he talked to Gary Parent before he passed and was reminded about the social commitments of the union.



"Gary led that and Gary before he died, I saw him two days before he passed away and he reminds me about that commitment and making sure that if I'm elected those are the things I'm carrying forward," says Stewart.



He says it's a big membership with unique issues.



"Social commitments, collective bargaining, and engaging our membership, making sure they know we're on their side, making sure we're finding ways for them to engage in the union and making sure we're doing good things for the community in Windsor-Essex," he says. "We do a lot of good for the community and we want to make sure we continue doing that."

Unifor Local 444 represents 33 units including workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant and Caesars Windsor.

Stewart was the past secretary-treasurer of Local 444.



He has also served as vice-president of the local and was named interim president for short period of time.



Stewart replaces Dave Cassidy who announced his retirement last month.

