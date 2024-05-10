There's a new top man at Unifor Local 444.

The union announced on Friday afternoon that James Stewart is the new president, following an election that took place on May 8 and May 9.



Stewart was previously secretary-treasurer of the local's executive board.



He replaces Dave Cassidy, who announced his retirement last month, after six years as president.



Cassidy had been recommending Stewart leading into the vote.



Local 444's members include workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the feeder facilities, and Caesars Windsor.



Other leadership positions were also elected or acclaimed as part of this week's results.



Mike Stevenson, Mike D'Agnolo and Steve Morgan were acclaimed as the first, second and third vice presidents respectively.



Manny Cardosor, who relinquished his position as 1st Vice President, was acclaimed as secretary-treasurer.



Jon Binns was acclaimed as recording secretary, Ace Tasevski was acclaimed as sergeant-at-arms, and Layal Kurdi was acclaimed as guide.



The three trustees elected were Holly Cazabon, John Middleton, and Dave Simone.



And the members at large were Brandon Alliet, Todd Laliberte and Frank Mosey.

