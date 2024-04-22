The current secretary-treasurer of Unifor Local 444 is seeking the presidency of the local.

James Stewart has announced on social media, that he has put his name forward as a candidate to be the next president of Local 444.



In his post, Stewart says he has seen the membership from the view of a new hire in the BIW department at the Windsor Assembly Plant in the early 90's.



He has also served as a steward in the Chassis division, and plant chair.



Stewart has been Vice-President of Local 444 and was named interim president for a period of time.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, ongoing president Dave Cassidy, who announced his retirement on Sunday, says he's recommending Stewart as the next president of the local.



Manny Cardoso, the local's current 1st Vice President also posted on social media, that he will relinquish his position as 1st Vice President and is submitting his name for the position of Secretary Treasurer of Local 444.

