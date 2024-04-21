Dave Cassidy has announced he is retiring and will not be seeking reelection as president of Unifor Local 444.

The announcement was made Sunday morning in a social media post .



"Serving as your president for the past six years has been a profound honour," said Cassidy addressing his union members.



"Together, we have weathered numerous challenges. From bidding farewell to our built-right Dodge Caravan to navigating the hardships brought on by the cancellation of shifts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, these were tough times for our hardworking members and their families."



Cassidy has been a member of Unifor’s National Executive Board since Unifor was founded.



In 2005, he was elected to the National Skilled Trades Council as a Trustee. He served on the National Executive Board of the CAW from 2008 to 2013.



In 2009, he was acclaimed as the financial secretary of Local 444.



According to his Unifor profile, Cassidy started his apprenticeship as an electrician right out of high school and was hired by Chrysler Canada in 1993.



He has been elected in various positions within the skilled trades ranks, including shop floor steward, skilled trades chairperson at the Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant, and then as the President of the Windsor/Essex County Skilled Trades Council.



"You may not always agree with some of the tough decisions I have made. But I hope you agree that I was willing to make the tough decisions," Cassidy said on social media.



"No matter what positions I may hold in the future, none will mean more to me than serving as your local 444 President."



Unifor Local 444 represents 20,000 active and retired members in 31 workplaces ranging from automotive, gaming, energy, transportation, administrative, waste and recycle management, policing and retirement living, according to the union's website.



The current term is done in May, according to a union spokesperson.



Cassidy has not provided an exact date for his retirement.



-With files from CTV Windsor

