Automaker Stellantis has named Trevor Longley as the new president of its Canadian operations.

Longley joins Stellantis after 10 years with Nissan Motor Corp., where he was most recently president of the Japanese automaker's Canadian operations.

He takes the automaker's top Canadian job from Jeff Hines, who has been appointed head of North America fleet solutions at Stellantis. The change comes at a challenging time for the auto sector as the industry navigates U.S. tariffs.

The Canadian government announced this week it would limit how many vehicles Stellantis and GM can import tariff-free after both companies cut back on their Canadian operations.

Stellantis earlier this month said it would move production of the Jeep Compass planned for an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., to Illinois.