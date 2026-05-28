Stellantis celebrating refreshed Chrysler Pacifica

Stellantis is celebrating its refreshed Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica.

The automaker held a celebration at the Windsor Assembly Plant Thursday and invited local media as well as stakeholders to tour the plant and see how the refreshed vehicle is made.

Last month, Stellantis unveiled its refreshed minivan, which includes a new front exterior design and illuminated wing badge, as well as enhanced safety packages and new height-adjustable rear tailgates.

The automaker says the new design will serve as a blueprint for the next generation of Chrysler vehicles.

Stellantis Canada President Trevor Longley says if the automaker wants to be active and grow the segment into the future, the Pacifica needed an update.

“We’ve been on the previous look and feel on the Pacifica for quite a while now,” says Longley. “I think it was still super competitive and attractive in terms of the feature set and pricing, but the reality is, we need to make sure that we’re making the minivan cool again.”

am800-news-chrysler-pacifica-3-may-2026 2027 refreshed Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica. May 28, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

He says he thinks it’s a ‘compelling visual update.’

“It comes with a better technology package and obviously safety packages as well,” says Longley. “So I think it’s really right for the market right now.”

Longley says the automaker feels the refreshed Pacifica is a winner.

“For those people with young families, many of us have gone through that phase before is absolutely the ultimate vehicle, and with all-wheel drive, seven-passenger seating, and the new pricing we have, it’s the most affordable all-wheel drive seven-passenger vehicle in Canada,” says Longley.

The 2027 minivan is starting to hit dealership lots and showrooms.

Both the Pacifica and Grand Caravan are built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.