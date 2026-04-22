Stellantis has announced the Canadian price for the 2027 Windsor-built minivan, and it includes a reduction in how much it's going to cost.

The automaker is reducing the cost of the Chrysler Pacifica by as much as $7,200 in Canada.

The Chrysler Pacifica Select front-wheel drive (FWD) will be $52,995, while the all-wheel drive (AWD) model will be $57,995, a reduction of $4,200 in both cases.

The Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Pinnacle models are being priced at $63,995 and $72,995, respectively, a price reduction of up to $7,200.

President and CEO of Stellantis Canada Trevor Longley says they're looking at the key trends in the segments people are buying, and they want to be well positioned to capitalize on that.

"The market used to be much more dynamic in terms of cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. It became very homogenous for a period of time where it was straight-up crossovers and SUVs," he says. "We're seeing a real shift back to practical vehicles that look great and really function for Canadian families."

Longley says the Pacifica will be the lowest starting price point for a seven-passenger all-wheel-drive vehicle in Canada.

"Many Canadians have been going to large SUVs. As those become increasingly more expensive and obviously affordability becomes a challenge for many Canadians, we want to make sure that we come up with a really great value proposition that helps Canadian families," he says.

The 2027 Chrysler Grand Caravan is also holding its below $50,000 starting price (including destination and additional fees), starting at $49,995.

Longley says they want to give Canadian drivers as many reasons as possible to take a look at the Windsor-built minivan.

"You also have to compete with the products that are in the market and make sure the pricing is very sharp and the value packaging that we've put together makes sense for Canadians; it's super important," he says. "It can't just be that it's Canadian-made in today's world. It has to be that plus that it's super well priced."

The refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica was introduced earlier this month at the New York International Auto Show with some of the changes including a new front exterior design and illuminated wing badge and some new safety technology along with the existing Stow N' Go seating.

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and 2027 Grand Caravan will start production at the Windsor Assembly Plant in the next couple of months, with the new minivans scheduled to start arriving in dealerships this summer.