A 25-year-old man wanted in a downtown Windsor stabbing has turned himself into police.

Windsor police say Austin Ryall attended police headquarters Wednesday morning and turned himself in.

He was wanted after a stabbing in the 500-block of Ouellette Avenue early Saturday morning.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, an argument happened inside a nightclub between two men, escalating into a fight, during which a knife was produced, and a 22-year-man was stabbed.

Police said the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Ryall is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with release order.