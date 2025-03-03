An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, police were called about a stabbing in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a 22-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators have determined that a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect began inside a nightclub.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which a knife was produced, and one person was stabbed.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Austin Ryall and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ryall is described as a white male, approximately 5'10" tall, with a large build, brown hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.