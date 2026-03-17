Bars across Windsor kicked off St. Patrick’s Day with Irish tunes and plenty of green beer on Tuesday.

Known as one of the biggest party days of the year, crowds gathered in Sandwich Town for one of the greenest party's in the city.

Decked out in green atire, Travis Middleton, was at Rock Bottom Bar & Grill with his group of friends.

"I worked a half day," Middleton said.

"I took an afternoon vacation and this is probably, I think, about our 18th year at Rock Bottom for St. Paddy's Day."

Middleton said his group is normally comprised of about 42 people, but has shrunk since COVID.

"I grew up in Toronto and I moved here in 95', and we didn't deal with St. Paddy's at all so that was actually a reality check for me coming to Windsor," he said.

"I remember coming to Patrick O.Ryan’s back in the day and it was so much fun. My buddies from Toronto still come down. I have a couple friends that come down from out of town to hang out at Rock Bottom."

Jesse Power said he lucked out because he had this week booked off work and was able to come celebrate.

"I am Irish," he said.

"I don't celebrate a lot of things but I figured this is one to enjoy and have an excuse to come out and just hang out with some music and people."

Steve Cassar said his mother was Irish and he comes out to Sandwich every March 17.

"It's a good part of town to come out to for St. Patrick's Day," he said.

Ahead of the festivities, Windsor police reminded revellers to participate in St. Patrick’s Day in a safe fashion.

"At the end of the day, we don't want the criminal charges for people. We don't want people to get their licence suspended and there's so many costs that come with it," Constable Bianca Jackson said.

"Just asking everybody to look out for one another, take a bit of responsibility and use those safer alternative options."