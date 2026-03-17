The Windsor Police Service wants you to have a plan before you have a drink.

Expect an increased police presence across the city and Amherstburg for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

Constable Bianca Jackson said the public can expect to officers out on patrol ensuring the festivities remain safe.

"Our patrol officers, as well as our traffic enforcement unit, definitely doing those R.I.D.E programs and random checks just to be sure that everybody is sober while they are moving around the city," she said.

Jackson encouraged the public to watch out for one another.

"If know somebody who has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel," she said.

"Make sure you find them an alternate safe way home."

Jackson said drinking and driving is never worth the consequences.

"At the end of the day, we don't want the criminal charges for people. We don't want people to get their licence suspended and there's so many costs that come with it," she said.

"Just asking everybody to look out for one another, take a bit of responsibility and use those safer alternative options."

Jackson encouraged the use of a designated driver, ride-share or taxis, and public transportation.