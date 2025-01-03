The president of St. Clair College is looking back on the first six months on the job.

Michael Silvaggi took over the role of president from Patti France on Jun. 1, 2024, and says it's kept him very busy.

"It's been nothing but a celebration early on, and I've had a lot of support. I'm very thankful for the support from the family here at St. Clair College, from family and friends at home, and beyond, so it's been a humbling experience no doubt about it, but there was lots to celebrate and I'm very thankful for the support."

He says the college is looking for community feedback to develop its new five year strategic plan .

"Community feedback is important, hopefully it reaffirms a lot of the things that we are doing, but at the same time, with the changing landscape and so forth, it potentially is going to give us some new ideas, and some new ways forward."

The new semester begins on Monday Jan. 6, the same day the union representing Ontario's college faculties, OPSEU, and the College Employer Council meet for two days of non-binding mediation .

OPSEU last month said it will be in a legal strike position of Jan. 4. , but would have to provide five days' notice before embarking on a strike.

Silvaggi says operations will be normal Monday.

"Classes are running, the semester does start on Monday, and we encourage students to ensure that they are in class. There are two more dates of bargaining that are scheduled, so we are remaining hopeful and optimistic, so for all intents and purposes, classes start on Monday."

The two sides are attempting to reach a deal for the province's 14,000 college faculty, who have been without a contract since Oct. 1, 2024.