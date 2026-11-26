(The entrance to St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor. Photo taken August 22, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor))

The entrance to St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor. Photo taken August 22, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)

St. Clair College’s financial outlook for the 2026-27 fiscal year has changed.

The college, which has campuses in Windsor and Chatham, was originally projecting a deficit of $5.5 million but is now forecasting a $3.6 million surplus.

The college says the change represents an extraordinary improvement of more than $9 million from the originally approved budget.

The new financial outlook was presented and approved at Tuesday’s Board of Governors meeting.

Speaking on AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show, college president Michael Silvaggi says when they started the fiscal budget back in March, there was incomplete information.

“There were things that still needed to be ironed out in detail,” he says. “There were some differences or clarifications that were achieved that were very beneficial.”

The college says the projected surplus is primarily attributed to stronger-than-anticipated enrollment revenues and disciplined spending reductions achieved through its ongoing financial sustainability initiatives.

Another important factor was the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion investment in post-secondary education, announced in February 2026. The funding commitment provides four years of additional support for colleges, universities, and Indigenous Institutes, helping strengthen financial stability across the sector.

Silvaggi says they had a reduction in expenditures as they looked at the operation and where they could find savings.

“I preface when I use the word “efficiencies” because that certainly can mean different things to different people. Certainly, we had to look at the way we were operating, and we were able to find some savings that were greater than we anticipated when we originally planned,“ he says.

Silvaggi says they also had a reduction in their workforce over the past two years, with the vast majority through retirement and reallocation.

“Most of that reduction happened prior to this budget year being rolled out. Certainly, over the past two years, we are down a workforce by 19 per cent and that’s the equivalent of approximately 100 individuals from all constituents,” he says.

The college says, “while the forecast reflects substantial progress toward restoring long-term financial sustainability, it will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to financial management and operational efficiency.”

The University of Windsor is projecting a higher deficit than expected for the 2026-27 school year.

UWindsor is now forecasting a projected deficit of $14.5 million instead of a $7.4 million deficit.