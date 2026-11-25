The University of Windsor is projecting a higher deficit than expected for the 2026-27 school year.

“The deficit is worse than we were anticipating, largely on the backs of underperforming in terms of international students coming here,” says President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. J.J. McMurtry. “We’re projecting a $14.5 million deficit, and that was unexpected; we were thinking we would be closer to eight. Now again it’s a six-month review, but we’re really trying to be transparent both with the board and with our community about what’s happening.”

In May, the university was forecasting a deficit of $7.4 million.

AM800-News-UWindsor-Budget-Deficit-November-2026 University of Windsor 2026-27 budget review, November 2026. (University of Windsor)

Dr. McMurtry says a reason for the deficit increase is the lack of international students coming to the university but says the university has seen a 10-year high in domestic student intakes.

He says every university is dealing with international student challenges since Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced changes to the program.

“University of Windsor had a very heavy reliance on international course-based masters, and so what that means is that it has an outsized impact on our deficit ‚” says McMurtry. “We’re only around 100 students short of where we’re trying to be, but there’s a significant component of that, which is international master students.”

Dr. McMurtry says his view is you can’t cut your way out of a structural deficit.

“That’s why a few months after I came to the university, I announced a four-pillar growth plan,” says McMurtry. “We have to grow out of this problem, and of course we have to find efficiencies. Of course we have to right size, but we’re not looking towards major layoff approach; it’s rather, “Let’s be more efficient.”

He says the university is trying to reinforce its strategic enrolment to have less reliance on international students and more on domestic students.

“We wait to see what happens in September, right where the students come,” he says. “So I knew in August that we were going to be tracking behind, so we are surprised, but my personal view was that we were overambitious in terms of our international targets. I think there was a sense amongst some of us that we would get back to some kind of international growth, and we’re just not seeing that.”

AM800-News-JJ-McMurtry-November-2026 University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. J.J. McMurtry, November 25, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

As of November 1, there are more than 14,000 full-time students attending the university.

That’s down roughly three per cent compared to last fall.

International undergraduate enrolment is down close to 10 per cent from the fall of 2025, while international graduate enrolment fell roughly 29 per cent compared to last fall.

Dr. McMurtry says the university has an aggressive plan to improve growth.

He says the university is working on a strategic enrolment management system as a way to address enrolment.

The university will continue to accept international students but will focus on domestic students.

As for the deficit, Dr. McMurtry says the plan is to be out of it, in three years.