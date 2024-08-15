Two well-known stores at Devonshire Mall are relocating.

The mall has announced, SportChek and Mark's are relocating to the newly redeveloped North entrance of the mall.



Regional Manager Chris Savard says the new store locations are within the existing mall and will be located near the new northern entrance.



"Where the mall entrance use to be heading into the Sears building will be a new northern entrance to the building and on either side of that now will be a SportChek on one side and a Mark's Work Warehouse on the other then that gives us some opportunity to work on, we're already close to and working on the replacements for the existing Mark's and the existing SportChek," says Savard.

He says the relocations are expected to take place the back half of summer 2025.

"You will see what we know as B-Block, we relocated a number of tenants, Tip Top, Cleo and others throughout the building to make way for the new SportChek and on the other side of the corridor, we've relocated a number of tenants to make way for the new Mark's," he says.



Savard says the relocations are part of a bigger plan and say there is a lot of interest in the existing spaces.



"We're just really working through a number of options," says Savard. "We hear from our customers regularly on some of the uses they like to see and we're having great discussions with a lot of those tenants that we hear our customers are looking for."



He says the new entrance that is going to be built, will look much like the other five entrances that exist today at the mall.

Savard says mall officials are also working on the site of the former's Sears location which is about 18.5 acres.



Demolition of the former Sears building is ongoing and is expected to take months to complete.

