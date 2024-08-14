Demolition of the former Sears store at Devonshire Mall will take months to complete.

Demolition of the building started mid last month .



Devonshire Mall officials say "the demolition is a slow, steady and methodical removal," adding that "it will take months to take the building down".



The Sears store in Windsor closed in Jan. 2018 after 48 years in business.

There will be a new entrance and front of the structure built, and people might also see new stores beside the entrance.



Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust CEO Alex Avery previously said, demolition will free up a lot of land at the north end of the mall that could be used for development in the future.

-With files from CTV Windsor

