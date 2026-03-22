A defenceman for the Windsor Spitfires continues to give back to the community.

Carson Woodall helped mark the second anniversary of Woody's Hoodies on March 15 by presenting a $24,000 donation to Play for a Cure.

Woody's Hoodies launched on St. Patrick's Day 2024, and since then has raised more than $175,000 for cancer initiatives.

Woodall started Woody's Hoodies during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to support the fight against cancer, and to help fund research in the region.

Every Woody's Hoodie features a custom ribbon on the sleeve combining the symbols representing breast and ovarian cancer.

Woodall says it's been amazing.

"I didn't realize the support around the Windsor community... how incredible it could be. Everybody just came together for this cause, and everybody has been affected by cancer, and I just used my platform to try to do good."

He never expected to raise this much in such a short time period.

"So, so excited about everything that's happened and everything that's going to happen in the future, and new stuff down the line. So, I never expected it but I'm happy about it."

In early February, the 19-year-old Belle River native committed to Boston College for the 2026-27 season, following recent NCAA rule changes that now allow eligible CHL players to compete at the Division I level.

Woodall says he wants to continue to raise money locally.

"For me, I've been affected by cancer in the Windsor area with my own family, so I don't want to leave this area, so that's what the plan is right now. But I'm definitely going to continue it out and try to keep doing good things."

Wearing the #24 with the Windsor Spitfires, Woodall donates 24 per cent of all sales from Woody's Hoodies to Play for a Cure.

Now in its sixth year, Play for a Cure has raised over $2-million for the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund, supporting local collaborative cancer research.