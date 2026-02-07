Windsor Spitfires defenceman Carson Woodall is heading stateside to NCAA hockey.

The 19-year-old Belle River native has committed to Boston College for the 2026-27 season, following recent NCAA rule changes that now allow eligible CHL players to compete at the Division I level.

Boston College is known for having one of the NCAA’s most successful hockey programs, with five national championships. A reputation that helped draw Woodall there.

"A winning team, great school, great campus feel, good coaches, good team so I'm super excited," he said.

Woodall has been one of the OHL’s top defencemen, putting up 54 points so far this season.

He said it will be hard to say goodbye.

"I've been here my whole life and have loved it. Obviously difficult to leave this area and everything that I've done here," said Woodall.

He founded Woody's Hoodies, an apparel company that aims to raise awareness and donate portions of sales to local cancer research, support, and prevention through collaboration with Play for a Cure.

He has donated over $65,000 to various local cancer charities such as the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and Hospice.

Woodall said he expected the endeavour to continue.

"It's doing well and appreciative of all the support that I've had. Just hoping that we can keep it going and keep the momentum going with it and keep doing good stuff around the community," he said.